Staff Sergeant Jonathan Strader, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordinance Disposal Logistics Section Chief, carries ratchet straps to a partially submerged fuel tank during a recovery in waters near Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 14, 2021. Recovery operations took place after two fuel tanks were jettisoned from an F-16C Fighting Falcon during a training sortie. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven M. Adkins)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 01:55
|Photo ID:
|6821975
|VIRIN:
|210714-F-TE443-0124
|Resolution:
|2048x1752
|Size:
|254.79 KB
|Location:
|KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Collaboration, Innovation for Jettisoned Recovery [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
8th FW encourages collaboration, innovation for jettisoned recovery
