Collaboration, Innovation for Jettisoned Recovery

Senior Airman William Gebhardt, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron construction inspector, adjusts a Rapid Airfield Damage Assessment System (RADAS) Small Unmanned Aircraft during a recovery operation in waters near Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, July 14, 2021. The RADAS was used to survey the debris after two fuel tanks were jettisoned from an F-16C Fighting Falcon during a training sortie.

