ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 7, 2021) A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), takes off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Sept. 7. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.08.2021 01:26 Photo ID: 6821969 VIRIN: 210907-N-OJ308-1108 Resolution: 4831x3221 Size: 1.03 MB Location: ARABIAN SEA