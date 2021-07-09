Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ARABIAN SEA

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Seaman Isaac Rodriguez 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    ARABIAN SEA (Sept. 7, 2021) A CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter, attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), takes off from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Sept. 7. Iwo Jima is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Isaac A. Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 01:26
    Photo ID: 6821969
    VIRIN: 210907-N-OJ308-1108
    Resolution: 4831x3221
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 210907-N-OJ308-1108 [Image 7 of 7], by SN Isaac Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    C5F
    USCENTCOMPA

