LRD Commander visits Buffalo District Ohio area

Senior leaders from the U.S. Coast Guard's 9th District, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, and USACE Buffalo District stand together in the 9th District headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio on September 7. The group met to discuss their missions on the Great Lakes, shared interests and how their respective federal agencies might partner with each other. (U.S. Army Photo by Avery Schneider)

