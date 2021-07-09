U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, commander of the 9th Coast Guard District, stands with U.S. Army Col. Kimberly Peeples, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, in the 9th District headquarters in Cleveland, Ohio on September 7. The two commanders met to discuss their missions on the Great Lakes, shared interests and how their respective federal agencies might partner with each other. (U.S. Army Photo by Avery Schneider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 23:11 Photo ID: 6821912 VIRIN: 210907-A-HB296-001 Resolution: 3457x1944 Size: 1.24 MB Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRD Commander visits Buffalo District Ohio area [Image 3 of 3], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.