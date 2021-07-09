U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, commander of the 9th Coast Guard District, meets with U.S. Army Col. Kimberly Peeples, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, in Cleveland, Ohio on September 7. The two commanders discussed their missions on the Great Lakes, shared interests and how their respective federal agencies might partner with each other. (U.S. Army Photo by Avery Schneider)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 23:11 Photo ID: 6821910 VIRIN: 210907-A-HB296-000 Resolution: 4032x2268 Size: 1.73 MB Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LRD Commander visits Buffalo District Ohio area [Image 3 of 3], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.