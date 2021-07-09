Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LRD Commander visits Buffalo District Ohio area [Image 1 of 3]

    LRD Commander visits Buffalo District Ohio area

    CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Michael Johnston, commander of the 9th Coast Guard District, meets with U.S. Army Col. Kimberly Peeples, commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, in Cleveland, Ohio on September 7. The two commanders discussed their missions on the Great Lakes, shared interests and how their respective federal agencies might partner with each other. (U.S. Army Photo by Avery Schneider)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 23:11
    Photo ID: 6821910
    VIRIN: 210907-A-HB296-000
    Resolution: 4032x2268
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LRD Commander visits Buffalo District Ohio area [Image 3 of 3], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LRD Commander visits Buffalo District Ohio area
    LRD Commander visits Buffalo District Ohio area
    LRD Commander visits Buffalo District Ohio area

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    usace
    corps of engineers
    great lakes
    buffalo district
    lrb

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT