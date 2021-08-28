Wolf Pack Airmen volunteer to clean up base

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Airman assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing shampoos the carpet inside a dormitory during Habitat for Packmanity at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 28, 2021. Habitat for Packmanity is a base-wide initiative for volunteers to clean and repair certain areas on the installation to instill pride for the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

