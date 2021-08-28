An Airman assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing shampoos the carpet inside a dormitory during Habitat for Packmanity at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 28, 2021. Habitat for Packmanity is a base-wide initiative for volunteers to clean and repair certain areas on the installation to instill pride for the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 20:39 Photo ID: 6821836 VIRIN: 210828-F-PH996-0098 Resolution: 6279x4485 Size: 2.49 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack Airmen volunteer to clean up base [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.