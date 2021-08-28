Senior Airman Evan Shrouds, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, cuts a sheet of paper during Habitat for Packmanity at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 28, 2021. Habitat for Packmanity is a base-wide initiative for volunteers to clean and repair certain areas on the installation to instill pride for the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 20:39 Photo ID: 6821833 VIRIN: 210828-F-PH996-0050 Resolution: 7255x5182 Size: 2.92 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wolf Pack Airmen volunteer to clean up base [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.