Wolf Pack Airmen volunteer to clean up base

Maj. Nathan Demers, assigned to the 8th Civil Engineer Squadron, and Col. John Gallemore, 8th Fighter Wing commander, transport a new air filter during Habitat for Packmanity at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 28, 2021. Habitat for Packmanity is a base-wide initiative for volunteers to clean and repair certain areas on the installation to instill pride for the Wolf Pack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

