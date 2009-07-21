Liberty Village hosts Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

U.S. Army General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with a group of Afghan men at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Sept. 7, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Christopher Bowyer-Meeder)

Date Posted: 09.07.2021