    Liberty Village hosts Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2009

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joseph Vigil  

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Army General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks with a group of Afghan men at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Sept. 7, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Christopher Bowyer-Meeder)

