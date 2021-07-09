Afghan evacuees utilize the clothes lines built by U.S. Army Soldiers on Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Sept. 7, 2021, as part of Operation Allies Welcome. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Rhianna Ballenger, 55th Signal Company)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 17:17 Photo ID: 6821659 VIRIN: 210907-A-AR682-2032 Resolution: 6240x4160 Size: 19.52 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Afghan Refugees Utilizing Clothes Lines on Fort McCoy, by SPC Rhianna Ballenger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.