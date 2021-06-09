Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida Response [Image 2 of 2]

    Hurricane Ida Response

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2021

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Mississippi Valley Division

    Mississippi Valley Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. Diana Holland and Memphis District Commander Col. Zach Miller visited the Generator team at the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo by Capt. Joe Pritts

