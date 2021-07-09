Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida: FEMA Helping Survivors With Disaster Assistance Registration

    Hurricane Ida: FEMA Helping Survivors With Disaster Assistance Registration

    MORGAN CITY, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Julie Joseph 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Morgan City, Louisiana (September 7, 2021) Members of FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance registering and assisting those affected by Hurricane Ida. FEMA photo by Julie Joseph

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 13:55
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida: FEMA Helping Survivors With Disaster Assistance Registration [Image 3 of 3], by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    Disaster Assistance Registration

