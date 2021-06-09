Hurricane Ida Response

Mississippi Valley Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. Diana Holland and Memphis District Commander Col. Zach Miller visited the Generator team at the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Photo by Capt. Joe Pritts
