    Idaho Guard Annual Training Review - 145th BSB; part1, arrival. [Image 17 of 20]

    Idaho Guard Annual Training Review - 145th BSB; part1, arrival.

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Thomas Alvarez 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    As part of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, the 145th Brigade Support Battalion supports the entire brigade with a diverse logistical support mission and organizational structure within the Idaho Army National Guard. The 145th BSB is located in Lewiston (HHC), Boise (C Company), Idaho Falls (A and B Company), and forward support companies in Jerome, Post Falls and Rigby, Idaho.

    The 145th BSB was one of the last units to conduct annual training on the Orchard Combat Training Center during 2021. One of the main goals of this year’s annual training was to conduct premobilization training to prepare soldiers and the unit for an upcoming deployment.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021
    Photo ID: 6821279
    VIRIN: 210907-Z-XK920-0017
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    by Thomas Alvarez

    116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team
    Gowen Field
    Idaho National Guard
    Idaho Army National Guard
    U.S.Army.
    Orchard Combat Training Center

