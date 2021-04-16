ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Foundry workers with Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center conduct a foundry pour into sand molds April 16 at Rock Island Arsenal, Ill. (U.S. Army photo by Debralee Best/RIA-JMTC)
