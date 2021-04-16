Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Foundry pour [Image 8 of 10]

    Foundry pour

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2021

    Photo by Debralee Best 

    Rock Island Arsenal-Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. – Foundry workers with Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center conduct a foundry pour into sand molds April 16 at Rock Island Arsenal, Ill. (U.S. Army photo by Debralee Best/RIA-JMTC)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 13:05
    Photo ID: 6821276
    VIRIN: 210416-A-FW423-036
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.51 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Foundry pour [Image 10 of 10], by Debralee Best, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Foundry pour
    Foundry pour
    Foundry pour
    Foundry pour
    Foundry pour
    Foundry pour
    Foundry pour
    Foundry pour
    Foundry pour
    Foundry pour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    foundry
    manufacturing
    pour
    RIA-JMTC
    Rock Island Arsenal – Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT