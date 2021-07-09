Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO, Ramstein bilateral move [Image 4 of 4]

    NATO, Ramstein bilateral move

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Czech Air Force Lt. Col. Pavel Petrzela, waves goodbye to evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2021. NATO members are taking an active role in helping evacuees transition in to their new lives as they move to an onward location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

