Czech Air Force Lt. Col. Pavel Petrzela, waves goodbye to evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2021. NATO members are taking an active role in helping evacuees transition in to their new lives as they move to an onward location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 11:05 Photo ID: 6821040 VIRIN: 210907-F-JM042-1189 Resolution: 5730x3797 Size: 2.11 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO, Ramstein bilateral move [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.