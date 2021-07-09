Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO, Ramstein bilateral move

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Royal Air Force Corporal Phil McElhone, puts down bags at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 7, 2021. NATO members helped evacuees load their luggage onto a C-130 Hercules aircraft to go an onward location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Thomas Karol)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO, Ramstein bilateral move [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Thomas Karol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO, Ramstein bilateral move

