    Building the Bench: NNSY STEM-ERG, Outreach Program, and People Development Pillar Work with STARBASE Camps to Foster a Love of STEM [Image 3 of 4]

    Building the Bench: NNSY STEM-ERG, Outreach Program, and People Development Pillar Work with STARBASE Camps to Foster a Love of STEM

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2021

    Photo by Aldo Anderson 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) mascot, Yardbird Sam with STARBASE Victory students.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 09:42
    Photo ID: 6820956
    VIRIN: 210715-O-SY521-842
    Resolution: 5760x3840
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building the Bench: NNSY STEM-ERG, Outreach Program, and People Development Pillar Work with STARBASE Camps to Foster a Love of STEM [Image 4 of 4], by Aldo Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    STEM
    Outreach
    NNSY
    Starbase
    People Development Pillar Team

