Students participating in STARBASE Victory learn skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) including computer programing. NNSY’s involvement with the program is a part of its community outreach program.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 09:42
|Photo ID:
|6820955
|VIRIN:
|210715-O-SY521-765
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building the Bench: NNSY STEM-ERG, Outreach Program, and People Development Pillar Work with STARBASE Camps to Foster a Love of STEM [Image 4 of 4], by Aldo Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building the Bench: NNSY STEM-ERG, Outreach Program, and People Development Pillar Work with STARBASE Camps to Foster a Love of STEM
LEAVE A COMMENT