Members of the 95th Medical Detachment (Blood Support) perform cell processor checks July 26 at Camp Carroll, South Korea. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Clifford Wong)
|07.26.2021
|09.07.2021 09:27
|6820941
|210726-A-A4458-1001
|2250x1567
|2.08 MB
|CAMP CARROLL, KR
|4
|0
