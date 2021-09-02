Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Rota Volunteers Get Food and Donations to Evacuees from Afghanistan [Image 9 of 9]

    NAVSTA Rota Volunteers Get Food and Donations to Evacuees from Afghanistan

    ROTA, SPAIN

    02.09.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Owen 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 2, 2021) A Sailor stationed at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota goes over a list of supplies requested by an evacuee from Afghanistan, Sept. 2, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and other qualified evacuees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 09:31
    Photo ID: 6820939
    VIRIN: 210902-N-RY670-1075
    Resolution: 4487x2991
    Size: 2.07 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota Volunteers Get Food and Donations to Evacuees from Afghanistan [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 John Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Allies Refuge
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

