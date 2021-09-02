NAVSTA Rota Volunteers Get Food and Donations to Evacuees from Afghanistan

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 2, 2021) American Red Cross volunteers and Sailors stationed at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota provide supplies to evacuees from Afghanistan on base Sept. 2, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and other qualified evacuees from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 09:31
|Photo ID:
|6820938
|VIRIN:
|210902-N-RY670-1074
|Resolution:
|3235x2157
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
