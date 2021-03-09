Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baby receives phototherapy during Operation Allies Refuge

    RP, GERMANY

    09.03.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A three-day-old baby born to Afghan evacuee parents at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, receives phototherapy for a case of jaundice at 521st Air Mobility Operation Wing’s Hangar 5 prior to boarding a flight. Master Sgt. Steve Brooks shields her eyes from the sun. Brooks is a Religious Affairs Airman from the Alabama National Guard serving at Ramstein Air Base, Germany in support of Operation Allies Refuge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Maj. Tania Bryan)

