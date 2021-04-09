Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CJCS visits 521st AMOW [Image 2 of 3]

    CJCS visits 521st AMOW

    RP, GERMANY

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Devin Nothstine 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Army General Mark Milley visited Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Saturday. The general was able to observe the passenger processing line at Hangar 5 and had the opportunity to thank the team of servicemembers, interagency partners and volunteers who continue to facilitate the onward movement of our Afghan travelers. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 06:26
    Photo ID: 6820761
    VIRIN: 210904-F-MA528-920
    Resolution: 3660x2580
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS visits 521st AMOW [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Devin Nothstine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CJCS visits 521st AMOW
    CJCS visits 521st AMOW
    CJCS visits 521st AMOW

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT