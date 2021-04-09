CJCS visits 521st AMOW

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, U.S. Army General Mark Milley visited Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Saturday. The general was able to observe the passenger processing line at Hangar 5 and had the opportunity to thank the team of servicemembers, interagency partners and volunteers who continue to facilitate the onward movement of our Afghan travelers. (Courtesy photo)

