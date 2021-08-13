Coalition Forces from six partner nations participate in a shooting competition hosted by the Polish Army at Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq on Aug. 13, 2021. The competition required three-person teams to fire from several positions and distances with both a rifle and a pistol. The U.S. and Polish Army claimed first and second place. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie R. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 03:33
|Photo ID:
|6820710
|VIRIN:
|210813-Z-BW348-0273
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|IQ
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Coalition Forces compete in Polish shooting competition [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Christie Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
