Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coalition Forces compete in Polish shooting competition [Image 4 of 6]

    Coalition Forces compete in Polish shooting competition

    IRAQ

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie Smith 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Coalition Forces from six partner nations participate in a shooting competition hosted by the Polish Army at Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq on Aug. 13, 2021. The competition required three-person teams to fire from several positions and distances with both a rifle and a pistol. The U.S. and Polish Army claimed first and second place. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie R. Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 03:33
    Photo ID: 6820709
    VIRIN: 210813-Z-BW348-0233
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: IQ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coalition Forces compete in Polish shooting competition [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Christie Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coalition Forces compete in Polish shooting competition
    Coalition Forces compete in Polish shooting competition
    Coalition Forces compete in Polish shooting competition
    Coalition Forces compete in Polish shooting competition
    Coalition Forces compete in Polish shooting competition
    Coalition Forces compete in Polish shooting competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Al Asad Air Base
    Coalition Forces
    U.S. Army
    Iraq
    CJTF-OIR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT