Coalition Forces strengthen mass casualty response in western Iraq

Chaplain Jeremy Taylor, of Sioux City, Iowa, provides spiritual support to notional casualties during a combined joint mass casualty exercise at Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq on August 9, 2021. Combat medics from Company A, 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and the Norwegian Army’s Task Force Viking treated mock casualties and transported them to the 135th Medical Area Support Company at the Role 2 hospital to hone their response to a mass casualty event. Airmen from the 443rd Expeditionary Squadron, as well as support personnel from the Spanish, Polish and German Armed Forces, helped transport and triage the notional casualties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie R. Smith)

