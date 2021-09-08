Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coalition Forces strengthen mass casualty response in western Iraq [Image 2 of 6]

    Coalition Forces strengthen mass casualty response in western Iraq

    IRAQ

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie Smith 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Coalition Forces from five nations collaborated together during a combined joint mass casualty exercise at Al Asad Air Base in western Iraq on August 9, 2021. Combat medics from Company A, 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, and the Norwegian Army’s Task Force Viking treated mock casualties and transported them to the 135th Medical Area Support Company at the Role 2 hospital to hone their response to a mass casualty event. Airmen from the 443rd Expeditionary Squadron, as well as support personnel from the Spanish, Polish and German Armed Forces, helped transport and triage the notional casualties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Christie R. Smith)

    This work, Coalition Forces strengthen mass casualty response in western Iraq [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Christie Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Al Asad Air Base
    mass casualty exercise
    U.S. Army
    Iraq
    National Guard
    Task Force Viking

