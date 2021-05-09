335th Signal Command (Theater) Ready Lightning Soldiers Deploy Overseas

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 335th Signal Command (Theater), participate in their deployment Ceremony at the 335th Signal Command (Theater) Headquarters Atlanta, Ga., Sept. 5, 2021. These Soldiers are heading overseas on a scheduled 9 month deployment to the U.S. Central Command Area of Operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Torrance Saunders).

