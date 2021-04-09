USS Billings Sailor Throws Heaving Line During Sea and Anchor Detail

210904-N-KY668-1093

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - (Sep. 4, 2021) – Mineman 2nd Class Kevin Carpenter throws a heaving line during sea and anchor detail aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), as the ship arrives in Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Sep. 4, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

