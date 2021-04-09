210904-N-KY668-1089

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba - (Sep. 4, 2021) – Mineman 2nd Class Randy Parsons uses a range finder to determine the distance to the pier during sea and anchor detail aboard the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15) as the ship arrives in Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, Sep. 4, 2021. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.04.2021 Date Posted: 09.06.2021 19:58 Photo ID: 6820482 VIRIN: 210904-N-KY668-1089 Resolution: 6442x2992 Size: 1.04 MB Location: CU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Billings Sailor Uses Range Finder During Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Austin Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.