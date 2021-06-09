Marines Supporting Afghan Families

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 10th Marines, Hotel Company, carries chairs for Afghan children on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 6, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for up to 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Huynh)

Date Taken: 09.06.2021
Location: QUANTICO, VA, US