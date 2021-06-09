Marines read to Afghan Children

U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group read a book to Afghan children aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 6, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for up to 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Huynh)

