    Marines Supporting Afghan Families [Image 2 of 5]

    Marines Supporting Afghan Families

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Operation Allies Welcome - Operation Allies Refuge

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group assists with Afghan family’s luggage aboard Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Sept. 6, 2021. The Department of Defense, through U.S. Northern Command, and in support of the Department of Homeland Security, is providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for up to 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible. This initiative provides Afghan personnel essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Eric Huynh)

