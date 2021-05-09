Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard continues damage assessments post Hurricane Ida

    JEAN LAFITTE, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard response team members assesses the Jean Lafitte Fisherman's Blvd Bridge for damaged sustained by Hurricane Ida Sept. 5, 2021, in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana. Coast Guard crews have deployed to areas impacted by Hurricane Ida in order to ensure waterways are safe for marine traffic and potential pollution hazards are expeditiously identified and mitigated. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 09.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 17:06
    Location: JEAN LAFITTE, LA, US 
    TAGS

    USCG
    Storm21
    USCGIda
    HurricaneIda

