Coast Guard continues damage assessments post Hurricane Ida

Coast Guard response team members assesses the Jean Lafitte Fisherman's Blvd Bridge for damaged sustained by Hurricane Ida Sept. 5, 2021, in Jean Lafitte, Louisiana. Coast Guard crews have deployed to areas impacted by Hurricane Ida in order to ensure waterways are safe for marine traffic and potential pollution hazards are expeditiously identified and mitigated. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

