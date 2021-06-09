Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ida: FEMA Responder Shelter Units At New Orleans Airport [Image 7 of 9]

    Hurricane Ida: FEMA Responder Shelter Units At New Orleans Airport

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2021

    Photo by Daniel Rojas 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    New Orleans, LA – FEMA Responder Shelter Units have been set up at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 15:46
    Photo ID: 6820361
    VIRIN: 210906-D-DR336-449
    Resolution: 7952x4472
    Size: 18.06 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ida: FEMA Responder Shelter Units At New Orleans Airport [Image 9 of 9], by Daniel Rojas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    Responder shelter units

