Belle Chasse, LA - FEMA Staff and FEMA Corps members assist disaster survivor with Disaster Assistance registration at an Emergency Operations Center.
09.05.2021
|09.06.2021 15:31
|6820344
|210905-O-JJ335-589
|4038x2692
|1.12 MB
|Location:
BELLE CHASSE, LA, US
|2
|0
This work, Hurricane Ida: FEMA Helping Survivors With Disaster Assistance Registration [Image 4 of 4], by Julie Joseph, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
