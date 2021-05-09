Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    46th Engineering Battalion readies to support Task Force 51 [Image 3 of 3]

    46th Engineering Battalion readies to support Task Force 51

    SCHRIEVER, LA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Aaron Ladd 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    Soldiers of the 46th Engineering Battalion unload equipment to begin clearing trees in order for inspectors to review levee structure conditions. 46th Battalion is part of a Title 10 forces that were requested to support DSCA operations in support of FEMA and Hurricane Ida relief efforts, Schriever, La. (Released/U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Aaron Ladd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 15:29
    Location: SCHRIEVER, LA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 46th Engineering Battalion readies to support Task Force 51 [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Aaron Ladd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    DSCA
    IDA
    TF51
    #hurricaneresponse21

