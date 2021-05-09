46th Engineering Battalion readies to support Task Force 51

Soldiers of the 46th Engineering Battalion unload equipment to begin clearing trees in order for inspectors to review levee structure conditions. 46th Battalion is part of a Title 10 forces that were requested to support DSCA operations in support of FEMA and Hurricane Ida relief efforts, Schriever, La. (Released/U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Aaron Ladd)
