Soldiers of the 46th Engineering Battalion unload equipment to begin clearing trees in order for inspectors to review levee structure conditions. 46th Battalion is part of a Title 10 forces that were requested to support DSCA operations in support of FEMA and Hurricane Ida relief efforts, Schriever, La. (Released/U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Aaron Ladd)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.05.2021 Date Posted: 09.06.2021 15:29 Photo ID: 6820340 VIRIN: 210905-M-SV462-037 Resolution: 4608x3456 Size: 3.96 MB Location: SCHRIEVER, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 46th Engineering Battalion readies to support Task Force 51 [Image 3 of 3], by 1LT Aaron Ladd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.