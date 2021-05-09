Various Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 tactical vehicles staged to support DSCA operations for Hurricane Ida relief. (Released/U.S. Marine Corps photo by 1st Lt. Aaron Ladd)
This work, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 133 readies vehicles to support Task Force 51 [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt Robert White, identified by DVIDS
