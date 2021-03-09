Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Academy Parents' Weekend Parade 2021 [Image 9 of 20]

    U.S. Air Force Academy Parents' Weekend Parade 2021

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force Academy Cadets participate in the Parents' Weekend Parade at Stillman Field Sept. 3, 2021. The event is held over Labor Day weekend, providing Academy families an extended opportunity to reunite with their cadets and tour Academy facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo/Trevor Cokley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 11:59
    Photo ID: 6820132
    VIRIN: 210903-F-XS730-1004
    Resolution: 5680x3792
    Size: 3.18 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force Academy Parents' Weekend Parade 2021 [Image 20 of 20], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    parents
    cadets
    parade
    weekend
    usafa

