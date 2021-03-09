U.S. Air Force Academy Parents' Weekend Parade 2021

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Air Force Academy Cadets participate in the Parents' Weekend Parade at Stillman Field Sept. 3, 2021. The event is held over Labor Day weekend, providing Academy families an extended opportunity to reunite with their cadets and tour Academy facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Pacheco)

Date Taken: 09.03.2021