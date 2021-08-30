11th MEU Commander awards Marines for achievement

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jim Lively, center, commanding officer of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, speaks to Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th MEU, as he presents command coins for achievement aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 31, 2021. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert)

