11th MEU Commander awards Marines for achievement

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Randy Martin, center, the flight line chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Rein.), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, briefs Col. Jim Lively, left, commanding officer of the 11th MEU, on the accomplishments of Lance Cpl. Nick Guillaume, an individual material readiness list asset manager, with VMM-165 (Rein.), 11th MEU, as he receives a command coin for achievement aboard amphibious transport dock USS Portland (LPD 27), Aug. 31, 2021. Portland, part of the USS Essex Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 11th MEU, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert)

