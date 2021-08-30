Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Volunteers at NAVSTA Rota Support Evacuees from Afghanistan

    Volunteers at NAVSTA Rota Support Evacuees from Afghanistan

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Carpenter 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 30, 2021) Volunteers discuss the distribution of snacks and drinks donated by members of the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Community, local Spanish community, American Red Cross, and Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society to evacuees from Afghanistan Aug. 30, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 09:48
    Photo ID: 6820075
    VIRIN: 210830-N-CO014-1004
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteers at NAVSTA Rota Support Evacuees from Afghanistan, by PO1 Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operation Allies Refuge
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT