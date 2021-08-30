NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 30, 2021) Volunteers discuss the distribution of snacks and drinks donated by members of the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Community, local Spanish community, American Red Cross, and Navy and Marine Corps Relief Society to evacuees from Afghanistan Aug. 30, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.06.2021 09:48 Photo ID: 6820075 VIRIN: 210830-N-CO014-1004 Resolution: 3648x2432 Size: 1.94 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Volunteers at NAVSTA Rota Support Evacuees from Afghanistan, by PO1 Nathan Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.