    Security forces comfort evacuees during OAR [Image 2 of 2]

    Security forces comfort evacuees during OAR

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    09.03.2021

    Photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen sit down with evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 3, 2021. Ramstein security forces and augmentees work around the clock ensuring both Airmen and evacuees remain safe as a part of Operation Allies Refuge. Ramstein, a transient location for evacuees from Afghanistan, is providing temporary lodging, food, medical services and treatment while they await transportation to onward locations. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2021
    Date Posted: 09.06.2021 09:38
    Photo ID: 6820073
    VIRIN: 210903-F-VY348-0076
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

