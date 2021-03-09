Security forces comfort evacuees during OAR

U.S. Air Force Airmen sit down with evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Sept. 3, 2021. Ramstein security forces and augmentees work around the clock ensuring both Airmen and evacuees remain safe as a part of Operation Allies Refuge. Ramstein, a transient location for evacuees from Afghanistan, is providing temporary lodging, food, medical services and treatment while they await transportation to onward locations. Ramstein Air Base transformed into U.S. European Command’s primary evacuation hub, supporting one of the largest, most complex humanitarian airlift operations in history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Edgar Grimaldo)

Date Taken: 09.03.2021
Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE