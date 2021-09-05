Mrs. Hollyanne Milley Visits Naval Station Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sep. 05, 2021) Mrs. Hollyanne Milley, center, looks at a dress donated for evacuees from Afghanistan at the Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota chapel during a tour of the base Sep. 05, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

