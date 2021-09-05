NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sep. 05, 2021) Mrs. Hollyanne Milley, right, looks over paperwork for donations for evacuees from Afghanistan at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota chapel during a tour of the base Sep. 05, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

This work, Mrs. Hollyanne Milley Visits Naval Station Rota [Image 14 of 14], by PO2 John Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.